Watch: how child reacts when his parents give him puppy as surprise

Several shocks don’t need to be wrapped in shiny paper or tied with frilly ribbons to make you happy. And that’s exactly what this sweet video shows. The video posted online shows how a child reacted when his parents gave him a puppy as a surprise. The video might make you happy and even make you cry happy tears.

A private source, who calls themselves a New England Emmy-nominated reporter and an official correspondent for a private source posted the touching clip on Twitter. “Surprising their son with a puppy! He named him Milo,” read what the Instagram user with the handle rawmomlyfe wrote about the video.

At the beginning of the clip, there is a text that says, “When you surprise your son with a new puppy, and at first he doesn’t believe it’s real.” It then shows a kid with his eyes closed sitting on a couch. As the video goes on, his father gives him a gift that he didn’t expect. The boy then opens his eyes and gets a cute puppy as a gift, which makes him suspicious. He even touched it to see if it was real or just a soft toy. Soon after that, he held the animal in his arms and petted it. At the end, his father holds the puppy in his arms and comforts him.

Since being posted on Twitter a day ago, the video has gotten over 1,300,000 views and 3,500 likes. Several people have also replied to the post.

Someone on Twitter said, “The fact that he didn’t believe he was real at first… was everything.” “I didn’t even need to see how they would react to know what they would do. I had already started crying, “posted a second. “Now, even the coldest heart will melt at this. It only took me about two nanoseconds. Ok, maybe three nanoseconds. I’m having a bad day, “a third was said. A fourth person said, “That was so darn cute, and the little boy was just so happy. Best friends for life.”

