Watch: Little boy delivering boarding pass to Emirates cabin attendant goes viral

Instagram was the first to share the video.

Netizens couldn’t get enough of the cute video.

People wrote lots of nice things about it.

Advertisement

The web is full of beautiful looping videos. We have one more video that will make you say “aww” for sure. So, a video of a cute little kid giving the boarding pass to the cabin crew on an Emirates flight has gone viral online. What makes this story so interesting is that the little boy’s mother worked on the plane and took his boarding pass herself. So adorable!

A page on Instagram was the first to share the video, which is now very popular. In the short video, you can see an Emirates flight attendant welcoming her cute little boy on board. He gave her the boarding pass and then gave her a sweet hug. Even cuter, the little boy waved at the camera. So sweet!

The post’s caption says, “The biggest VIP I’ve ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai,”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by V E E (@flygirl_trigirl) Advertisement

Netizens couldn’t get enough of the cute video, so they wrote lots of nice things in the comments.

“OMG, that’s so cute!” said one user.

Also Read Watch: Puppy with floppy ears that are too heavy for the puppy to carry over 2.36 million people have liked this video. The video has been...