Edition: English
Edition: English

  Watch: Little boy delivering boarding pass to Emirates cabin attendant goes viral
  • Instagram was the first to share the video.
  • Netizens couldn’t get enough of the cute video.
  • People wrote lots of nice things about it.
The web is full of beautiful looping videos. We have one more video that will make you say “aww” for sure. So, a video of a cute little kid giving the boarding pass to the cabin crew on an Emirates flight has gone viral online. What makes this story so interesting is that the little boy’s mother worked on the plane and took his boarding pass herself. So adorable!

A page on Instagram was the first to share the video, which is now very popular. In the short video, you can see an Emirates flight attendant welcoming her cute little boy on board. He gave her the boarding pass and then gave her a sweet hug. Even cuter, the little boy waved at the camera. So sweet!

The post’s caption says, “The biggest VIP I’ve ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai,”

 

Netizens couldn’t get enough of the cute video, so they wrote lots of nice things in the comments.

“OMG, that’s so cute!” said one user.

