  • Watch viral: Dog making kind gesture toward homeless man
  • Over 1.6 million people viewed the video.
  • Dogs are the finest.
  • The dog can be seen wagging its tail.
Finding joy in the tiny things that make us grin large is what life is all about. And this viral video exemplifies it perfectly. The viral video shows a dog making a kind gesture toward a homeless guy. The lovely video is sure to brighten your day and make you say aww repeatedly.

The video was published by the Instagram page and is attributed to TikTo “This dog Sora doesn’t know prejudices, she only knows love,”   read the caption that accompanied the video. The video begins with the sentence, “And it’s like that every morning.” The dog then runs towards a man who lives in a tent alongside the traffic signal. The dog can be seen wagging its tail and giving the man hugs and kisses as the video progresses.

 

The video was shared 21 hours ago and has received over 1.6 million views as well as a flood of comments.

“And they brighten each other’s days. I adore this so much, “An Instagram user was commented with a heart emoticon. “Dogs are the finest,” another user said. “What a blessing you are, Sora!” exclaimed another. “Love always triumphs!” exclaimed a fourth. “The expression on the man’s face says it all. This is fantastic, “uncovered a fifth

