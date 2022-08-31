Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Watch viral: Happy puppy wiggling its tail and moving around
Watch viral: Happy puppy wiggling its tail and moving around

Watch viral: Happy puppy wiggling its tail and moving around

Articles
Watch viral: Happy puppy wiggling its tail and moving around
Advertisement
  • The video has been shared more than 8 million times.
  • People get to see a collection of short clips.
  • It was posted on the Instagram.
Advertisement

Pets may be happy in the cutest ways. A video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a happy puppy moves from side to side or just wiggles. At the beginning of the video, there is text that says, “Watch me wiggle through puppyhood.” And, surprise, that’s exactly what this video shows as it goes on. People get to see a collection of short clips where this cute puppy wiggles its tail when it’s happy. You might want to keep watching this video over and over again as you keep saying “aww.”

The sweet video of the puppy has a caption that says, “Wait for it.” It was posted on the Instagram page for this dog named Ember. Over 1.66 million people follow this page because they want to see photos and videos of this dog and what it does every day.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ember (@embertoyaussie)

Advertisement

Since it was posted on August 8, this video has gotten more than 8.52 million likes.

Someone on Instagram said, “Little happy feet.” “It’s so cute how it moves around,” says someone else. “It made me laugh,” said a third.

Also Read

Watch: Golden Retriever is afraid of stuffed toys and can’t get into car
Watch: Golden Retriever is afraid of stuffed toys and can’t get into car

The video was shared on the Instagram. The video has been watched...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Netizens stunned by a woman walking with three lions
Netizens stunned by a woman walking with three lions
Elephant breaks electric fence using a great technique
Elephant breaks electric fence using a great technique
Watch this trippy video of a dancer's hoodie changing colours
Watch this trippy video of a dancer's hoodie changing colours
Papa Smurf's Skin Turned Blue After Taking Supplements
Papa Smurf's Skin Turned Blue After Taking Supplements
Video of the Chinese noodle-making process goes viral
Video of the Chinese noodle-making process goes viral
Children's Manhole Covering Video Goes Viral, Internet Applauds
Children's Manhole Covering Video Goes Viral, Internet Applauds
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story