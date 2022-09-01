Watch viral: young girl is the cat’s favorite family member

More than 3.9 million members viewed the video.

“That cat is totally crazy about her! “The love of a cat is so special!” says a Redditor in the comments section of a cat video that has been going viral on the site recently. When you watch it for yourself, you’ll understand why this comment has become the most popular one. The video was posted on r/cats, a subReddit with more than 3.9 million members. The video was shared with a caption that explains what can be seen in the video. This helps users understand what is going on in this cute cat video. It says, “When the cat decides who her favorite in the household is”

There’s a good chance that this video will make you want to watch it over and over again and also make you say “aww,” which you probably do. At the beginning of the video, a cute little girl is sitting on a bed with her pet cat snuggled up close to her. In this video, there’s even a part where she picks up the baby and moves her a little farther away. But it doesn’t matter because the cat just finds her way back to the person she loves.

Someone said, “It looks like you’re the chosen one, lucky you.” “Cats are definitely unique little creatures,” wrote someone else. “Take your luck, you lucky kid,” said a third.

