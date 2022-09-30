Advertisement
  Woman sees "crocodiles" off coast of Yorkshire
Woman claimed to have seen three crocodiles swimming off the coast of Yorkshire while on vacation with her family at the Blue Dolphin RV park in North Yorkshire.

Sarah Craven’s son yelled, “There are crocodiles down there!” as they climbed the cliffs. The front and back legs of two sizable crocodiles or alligators were swimming at their sides, and their long, pointed tails were swimming behind them, according to Craven.

These are obviously not crocodiles, according to Angela Julian of the UK’s Amphibian and Reptile Group. We would never expect to see such tropical creatures in the North Sea.

Vacationer reports in video that “crocodiles” were observed near Scarborough off the Yorkshire Coast.

