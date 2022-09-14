Women video of eating pizza while skydiving goes viral

She can be seen opening the pizza box mid-air in a popular video.

Adventurers frequently get attention online with surprising stunts. Even while pizza lovers occasionally go skydiving, it’s not for everyone to combine the two passions. However, a woman who did precisely that astonished online users by eating pizza while skydiving.

She can be seen opening the pizza box mid-air in a popular video. She grabs a piece of the pizza and shoves it in her mouth while hovering on the parachute. She is seen grinning and nodding as she enjoys the mouthwatering pizza.

The video featured Mckenna Knipe, an Instagram user who describes herself as a videographer. Her Instagram page is filled with numerous videos of skydiving and other daredevil activities.

The film was made to advertise a local company in the US. Wise words. 😃 Support your local businesses!!! Napoleon Cafe here in Jackson Michigan is famous for their pies…. I Had to see why, the best way I know how! 😆😍 absolutely BOMB ! Freshly made every day!! 🤩❤️ read the video’s caption.

The video has received over 760,802 likes and more than 23.3 million views to date. Many users found the woman’s behavior intriguing, while many others wondered where the pizza ended up. Imagine an entire pie falling from the sky and landing on someone’s head, a user had said. “Me thinking where’s the pie dropping from!!” another person said.

