Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yumna Zaidi shares disappointment over “Bakhtawar” pause

Yumna Zaidi shares disappointment over “Bakhtawar” pause

Articles
Advertisement
Yumna Zaidi shares disappointment over “Bakhtawar” pause

Yumna Zaidi shares disappointment over “Bakhtawar” pause

Advertisement

Yumna Zaidi is a remarkable and dazzling Pakistani entertainer who has checked herself in industry with her heavenly exhibitions in different blockbuster serials. Yumna is one of those entertainer who got monstrous love and acknowledgment from the crowd with her own tirelessness and difficult work. On the work front, Yumna Zaidi was exceptionally adulated for her exhibition in show sequential “Bakhtawar” in which she depicted various jobs.

‘Bakhtawar’ is Murmur TV’s theatrics sequential which airs each Sunday. Since most recent fourteen days, Bakhtawar was not being broadcasted on TV due to unknow reasons. Recently, Yumna Zaidi taking to her authority Instagram account shared a video while communicating her mistake over the respite on Bakhtawar since most recent fourteen days. “Bakhtawar isn’t being broadcasted since most recent fourteen days and I’ve no great explanation behind this delay. The shooting of eighth and ninth episode was finished however I don’t have any idea why it’s not being broadcasted”, says Yumna.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

Advertisement

This is the way crowd responded to Yumna’s failure over the delay on show sequential ‘Bakhtawar’!

Also Read

Nadia Khan drops pictures from Sarmad Khoosat’s niece wedding ceremony
Nadia Khan drops pictures from Sarmad Khoosat’s niece wedding ceremony

Nadia Afgan and Mandana Zaidi attended the wedding of Sarmad Khoosat's family....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story