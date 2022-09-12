Yumna Zaidi shares disappointment over “Bakhtawar” pause

Yumna Zaidi is a remarkable and dazzling Pakistani entertainer who has checked herself in industry with her heavenly exhibitions in different blockbuster serials. Yumna is one of those entertainer who got monstrous love and acknowledgment from the crowd with her own tirelessness and difficult work. On the work front, Yumna Zaidi was exceptionally adulated for her exhibition in show sequential “Bakhtawar” in which she depicted various jobs.

‘Bakhtawar’ is Murmur TV’s theatrics sequential which airs each Sunday. Since most recent fourteen days, Bakhtawar was not being broadcasted on TV due to unknow reasons. Recently, Yumna Zaidi taking to her authority Instagram account shared a video while communicating her mistake over the respite on Bakhtawar since most recent fourteen days. “Bakhtawar isn’t being broadcasted since most recent fourteen days and I’ve no great explanation behind this delay. The shooting of eighth and ninth episode was finished however I don’t have any idea why it’s not being broadcasted”, says Yumna.

This is the way crowd responded to Yumna’s failure over the delay on show sequential ‘Bakhtawar’!

