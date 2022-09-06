Zara and Asad romantic pictures goes viral

Zara Noor Abbas wins the internet with a new set of pictures which went viral on instagram. The ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor turned to her official account on the photo and video sharing application, Tuesday, to share a new romantic pictures on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms.

The now-viral pictures had Zara Noor Abbas chill around in a casual look with her husband Asad Siddiqui, Thewife of ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor Asad Siddiqui sported a red checkered with a pair of blue denim. The laid-back look was styled with messy bun. The romantic pictures of the couple received alot of love in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

Earlier, the couple was trolled for sharing intimate pictures with public, fans said that these two need to know the importance of privacy, first they post private pictures and then they complain that their privacy isn’t respected by fans. Many also stated Zara is making her first husband jealous through these pictures.

