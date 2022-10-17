17-year-old arrested in NYC teen’s fatal shooting

Advertisement
  • Police arrested the suspect at his home on Tuesday.
  • Jordany Aracena, was shot once in the chest and once more in the arm.
  • He had never been arrested before and was not a member of a gang.
This week, a 17-year-old kid was accused of murder in the shooting death of another youngster in the Bronx, according to police.

The Bronx Warrants Violent Felony Squad arrested the suspect at his home on Tuesday in connection with the death of Jordany Aracena, also 17, on September 25. His name was withheld because he is a teenager.

Around 6:15 p.m., a gunshot on Beekman Avenue near East 141st Street occurred in Mott Haven, it appears to be gang-related, according to police.

Before the young shooter shot him once in the chest and once more in the arm, Aracena was approached by five men wearing ski masks and black clothing, according to the police.

Before the killing, the shooter and his friends were seen sitting on an electrical box at the area. According to police sources, surveillance footage shows Aracena lying lifeless on the ground as the group escapes.

Aracena, who was declared dead at Lincoln Medical Center, had never been arrested before and was not a member of a gang, according to authorities. He resided a short distance from the incident.

The sister of the murdered kid nodded in agreement when The Post inquired if her brother was a target.

The younger sibling, Yanilka Aracena, said, “We don’t have anything to say. “We need some time.”

