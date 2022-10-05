5-foot-long snake was saved from the Secretariat building in Delhi

A 5-foot-long Black-headed royal snake was rescued from a grocery store (Kendriya Bhandar) at the Delhi Secretariat Building, according to a statement from the Delhi-based conservation non-profit Wildlife SOS. Staff saw the non-venomous snake coiled up snuggly beneath a stack of Bhujia packs and summoned rescuers.

Responding to the Central Secretariat Building, an animal welfare organization’s Rapid Response Unit was able to find the snake and take it into their care.

The Royal Snake is currently being treated at the NGO and will be reintroduced into its natural habitat soon.

According to Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, the snake is not an invasive species, but rather a victim of habitat loss.

“This situation is a great example to let people know that they are not intruders but inhabitants of the same city that we reside in,” he added of the rescue.

“Due to the ever-increasing anthropogenic pressure on wild habitats, animals are sometimes forced to venture into human-populated areas,” Satyanarayan noted.

According to Wasim Akram, Deputy Director-Special Projects at Wildlife SOS, the snake, which is common in Delhi, is safe for humans.

“The Black-headed royal snake is an adaptable species and being a non-venomous reptile, they are harmless. This species is commonly found in Delhi-NCR and they mostly feed on rodents, lizards, birds and even small mammals.”

The Black-headed royal snake, which is protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, can grow to be 7 feet long. When threatened, it may coil up and hiss as a defence strategy, however it has been known to bite in such circumstances.

Another five-foot-long, non-venomous snake was rescued earlier this month from the home of union Home Minister Amit Shah. The snake, a Checkered Keelback, had found refuge near the guard’s quarters before being removed on October 15.

