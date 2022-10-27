A man encounters with a shark so close will give you goosebumps

A man is seen having an encounter with a large shark in a video that is becoming popular online.

Reddit user @u/SabsWithR posted a video showing two persons submerged in water in a small space.

It will in the one-minute video approaches the humans quite closely while opening and closing its mouth very slightly.

It seems ominous, doesn’t it? Just a few hours ago, this video was posted to Reddit. Since then, it has gathered a tonne of support and received about 28,000 upvotes. A lot of individuals who commented on the video were astounded by it. In the Reddit comments, one user commented, “They are sand tiger sharks, and I have dived in that aquarium. Sharks that appear really aggressive due to their appalling teeth are actually pretty calm.” A second individual said, “That’s amazing! Good for the man for maintaining his composure in such a situation since I would be utterly afraid.” Oh my God, halfway through that film, I had convinced myself that it was a hand puppet, a third person exclaimed.

