Edition: English
A viral video of Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk metro riders reacts hilariously

In a Rajiv Chowk metro station video, a large crowd awaits the train. Netizens reacted. This video got 3600 likes and numerous comments.

In a Rajiv Chowk metro station video, a large crowd awaits the train. Netizens reacted. This video got 3600 likes and numerous comments.

Delhi metro is an important city transport. It’s cheap, convenient, and has a citywide network. This makes it popular for travel. However, Delhi metros may get so congested that you can hardly stand on the platform. Rajiv Chowk metro station has a viral video. This time, folks are nostalgic!

A vast crowd waits for the train. The train is equally crowded. People are trying to access the metro but can’t.

LOOK AT THE VIDEO

Since sharing, this video got 3600 likes and numerous comments. Many users reminisced of standing in this mob before covid. A user wrote, “Ha! Nostalgia. When changing metro at Rajeev Chowk was a feat!” Another replied, “Look at the unmasked faces. It’s odd now.” Thirdly, “”In 2015, when my workplace was close to Barakhamba Road Metro station, I was so angry with this throng and changing metro simply for 1 station that I started to come early, got down on this station, and went to my office.” Before covid, festivities were like this every day “fourth.

