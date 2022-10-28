A Wildcat Turns Aggressive After Being Petted By A Dog: Watch

The internet is awash in videos of entertaining animals and their antics. Animals have their own ways of expressing their feelings to one another. One such video went viral after shocking the internet and leaving social media users speechless. The video, posted on the social media platform Reddit by a user named EtgBobitto, depicts an adorable fight between a dog and a caracal, a wild cat breed.

On Friday, the video was published with the description, “Interesting pet combination, I would say.”

A dog can be seen enjoying a caracal while snuggling on a couch, but it immediately appears to become angry and begins hitting and scratching the dog’s face repeatedly. The dog approaches the cat again, but it continues to yowl. The dog can be seen sitting close to the cat, distressed, in the final seconds of the video.

Within a few hours of being posted, the video gained over 4,500 upvotes and countless comments.

“I think Caracals don’t meow like any cat, they can only hiss,” one person remarked, adding more facts about these cats.

“Yeah they don’t have the evolved trait that domesticated cats do of communication via meowing, literally all they know is grumbling violence sounds,” a second user remarked.

A third user said, “No it is not nor is it domesticated. Dangerous to have in a home and difficult to find adequate veterinary care for.”

Caracals are medium-sized wildcats that can be found in the woodlands, deserts, and savannas of most of Africa and the Middle East, according to National Geographic. Its coat is typically tawny or reddish gold in colour, with white spots on the chin, neck, and underbelly.

