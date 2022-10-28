After Musk takeover, Twitter users worry Trump’s return by memes

After more than four months of twists and turns, Tesla CEO Elon Musk became Twitter’s new owner on Thursday. Users have been intrigued about former US President Donald J Trump’s blocked Twitter account after he finalised his $44 billion agreement to acquire the social media site. There are numerous memes mocking Trump’s alleged return to Twitter.

Trump getting ready for Elon Musk to UnSuspend his account pic.twitter.com/183vIrGYRL — , (@Zvbear) October 28, 2022

Welcome back President Trump 🙌, Twitter awaits you . pic.twitter.com/fnc3j9UJDn — kishore k swamy 🇮🇳 (@sansbarrier) October 28, 2022

The Donald Trump twitter return is big. HOWEVER… it will never be bigger than the Big Puss return of 2000 🤣 pic.twitter.com/w8fSSgOkbG Advertisement — The Sopranos Club 🧢 97k (@TheSopranosClub) October 28, 2022

Musk wrote in a post to Twitter advertisers, “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”

“…Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games range from all ages to mature.”

Following the rioting at the US Capitol last year, Trump’s Twitter account, which has over 88 million followers, was permanently disabled due to the possibility of fresh instigation of violence. Musk stated in May that he might lift the ban on Trump. Trump, for one, has stated that he will not return to the network and has developed his own social media programme, Truth Social.

