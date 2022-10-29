Aliens may not interact with ‘primitive’ creatures like us

Despite millions of UFO sightings and dozens of claims of encounters with extraterrestrials, there is no hard evidence that any advanced alien civilisation has ever contacted humanity.

Author Arthur C Clarke memorably said “Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.”

There should be dozens of civilisations similar to our own in a galaxy filled with stars, many of which we now know contain planets.

Enrico Fermi, a physicist, moved from Italy in protest of Mussolini’s anti-Jewish laws. He moved to America and became a crucial scientist in atomic bomb research.

But he is most known today for the Fermi Paradox, which he summarised with the statement “But where is everybody?” We’re still wondering about it today.

Advertisement

Fermi proposed that even if civilization was only somewhat more advanced than ours, it should have colonised the galaxy given enough time.

Following the Pentagon’s UFO disclosures earlier this year, bookmaker Paddy Power cut the odds of aliens being discovered by the end of 2021 to only 20-1, down from 200/1 just six months ago.

“We don’t have any extra-terrestrials working for us, but our bookies are out of this planet and having researched the betting on this for a period of months we feel odds of 10/1 show that there’s a potential we could be visited by aliens,” a Paddy Power spokeswoman told the Daily Star.

“Given we sent the fella from Amazon up to have a poke around their ends recently,” they added. “We now price a retaliatory sighting at 10/1.”

Advertisement

Caltech Professor of Planetary Sciences Konstantin Batygin believes it is “obvious” that life exists elsewhere in the Universe. The only difficulty is determining how far away it is.

“Regarding the search for extraterrestrial life in the universe: the question of whether there is, or there is not, life beyond the Earth is in my opinion is not an exciting question,”,” he told the reporter.

“This is because the answer is obviously yes,” he explained. “Surely some planets are better potential life hosts than others, but any specific system discovered by Kepler or any other mission is not that important for answering the question regarding the existence of extraterrestrial life.”

“Rather, it’s the finding that planets are as common as they are, that solidifies the notion the non-existence of extraterrestrial life somewhere in the universe is a statistical impossibility.”

“The sharper question is: where is the closest extraterrestrial life? Is it somewhere in the solar system – for example Europa, or Enceladus, etc?… or is it parsecs away?”

The laboratory hypothesis, developed by MIT Haystack Observatory scientist John Allen Ball, is a modified version of the idea.

Advertisement

He believes that the Earth could be a gigantic laboratory, with aliens abducting and experimenting on humans in the same manner that we might experiment on mice or monkeys.

Also Read TikToker tattoo designs that make her feel “drier than a desert” Billie Rae Brandt created a video in which she admonishes men to...