Armed robber carrying WWE belt inverted wanted by police

Police are looking for an armed robber who stormed into a business while wearing an upside-down WWE belt.

The suspect is claimed to have demanded money while brandishing a gun inside the Temple, Texas, shop.

Authorities claimed he escaped on foot soon before 10 p.m. on October 26 after taking an undisclosed quantity of cash.

According to the Temple Police Department, he was a black male wearing glasses but no shoes.

Authorities said he was wearing a wrestling champion belt replica and a blue long-sleeve Nike top.

It has been confirmed that there have been no reported injuries.

Meanwhile, a jealous lover accused his partner of cheating on him immediately after she gave birth on October 22 in Dallas, Texas.

Nestor Hernandez, 30, is accused of fatally shooting Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, and Katie Annette Flowers, 63.

He is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head with a firearm and sending disturbing phone calls and texts to family members.

According to detectives, Hernandez was on parole from jail when he went to the hospital wearing an ankle monitor.

Fortunately, the newborn child who was there in the room at the time of the tragedy was unharmed.

“In my opinion, this is a failure of our criminal justice system,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

“A violent individual such as this should not have been on an ankle monitor and should have remained in custody.”

Hernandez had previously been sentenced to eight years in prison for aggravated robbery and had been arrested for burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to Methodist Medical System Police Chief Glen Fowler, the institution was ignorant of his criminal history.

“That’s not something we normally inquire about for a parent,” he explained.

