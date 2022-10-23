Advertisement
  Attic-found 122-year-old chocolate bars fetch over £500
Chocolate, however, lasts only three years. This tin of chocolates, made in 1899 by Queen Victoria, sold for over £500.

  • Queen Victoria ordered chocolate bars for British troops fighting.
  • Immingham, who fought in the war but never ate the chocolate.
You probably think of expensive, old whisky or wine. Chocolate, however, lasts only three years. This tin of chocolates, made in 1899 by Queen Victoria, sold for over £500.

A box of junk in a Lincolnshire attic contained several Rowntree’s chocolate bars.

It sold yesterday for £100–£200. Buyer paid £440, rising to £519 with fees.

They were interested in the old candy and its historical significance. Queen Victoria ordered chocolate bars for British troops fighting the Boer War in South Africa. However, Quaker pacifists owned the major chocolate companies, making this controversial.

They supplied free chocolate in unbranded tins because they opposed the war.

Queen Victoria wanted troops to know the chocolate was good, so some bars were marked with Rowntree’s name. Queen Victoria, her insignia, and “South Africa 1900” decorate the tin.

The chocolate’s price wasn’t just due to its history. This tin is rare because it still contains chocolate. It was given to the homeowner’s grandfather in Immingham, who fought in the war but never ate the chocolate.

In 2022, Eddisons auctioneer Paul Cooper advised against it.

‘Impressive as it looks, I don’t think I’d be tempted to try it,’ he said.

Experts say chocolate loses flavour, texture, and taste as it ages, not becomes dangerous. However, they probably didn’t want 122-year-old bars!

The militaria and Boer War collectors who will bid on this rarity would never eat it.

