Baby kisses and “feeds” soft toys after naps. Watch

People are often moved to tears by children’s lovely and innocent actions. One such case can be seen in this Instagram video. The adorable video shows a newborn kissing her soft toys when she wakes up.

Helina, an Instagram user, shared the video on her personal profile. “Brb crying she’s so sweet,” she captioned the video. The clip begins with the child inside a cot. She kisses each of her soft toys when she wakes up. She then attempts to feed each of them with a bottle after she has finished.

Look at this video, which may turn your heart into a puddle:

The video was published just a few days ago. The video has had over 3.500 views since it was shared, and the number is growing. The share has also received almost 300 likes. People have left a variety of remarks in response to the video.

“How sweet,” said one Instagram user. “The sweetest thing ever!!!” said another. “She’s so perfect,” a third said. “This is so adorable,” a fourth person commented. What do you think of the video? Did the video make you grin as well?

