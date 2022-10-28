John Paulson has a net worth of about £2.6 billion, and it is thought that he is living with Alina de Almeida.

His soon-to-be ex-wife is said to have turned down a multi-million-dollar divorce settlement.

A billionaire in a long divorce wants to move on with his 34-year-old girlfriend. Forbes says that John Paulson has a net worth of about £2.6 billion, and it is thought that he is living with Alina de Almeida in his fancy Manhattan apartment.

Page Six says that Paulson is getting a divorce from his wife of 20 years. He is 66 years old.

Influencer de Almeida has a business where she sells diet plans for more than £100 each. A source says “He wants to have a baby with her, and they will definitely get married

The unlikely couple moves in New York’s high-class social circles. Earlier this week, MailOnline reported that they were seen hanging out with Eric Adams, the mayor of the city.

Alina posts things online that show her having fun in cool places, like pictures of her on top of the famous Rockefeller Center in Manhattan.

However, his soon-to-be ex-wife is said to have put a stop to things by turning down a multi-million-dollar divorce settlement.

When she read an article on Page Six, a source said, she was shocked to learn that her husband had “run off” with the much younger De Almeida.

John’s lawyer, Bill Zabel, told Page Six, “People would have been shocked by Mr. Paulson’s generous offer, which would have given Ms. Paulson far more than what the law requires.

“Her greed has created an insurmountable obstacle to settlement.”

She has sued him for $1 billion (£0.86 billion) because she thinks her old man has been hiding his money from her in “secretive trusts.”

“Husbands who have made a fortune in the marriage do not give their wives allowances,” her lawyer, Robert Cohen, said. He is trying to put pressure on her to achieve a settlement, and it is just wrong.”

