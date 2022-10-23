BJP Minister slaps woman who approached for help in Karnataka

A woman confronted Somanna for handing land titles in public when she approached him with her complaint.

In the popular footage, a woman can be seen squeezing past security officers protecting the minister as he stands on stage surrounded by other dignitaries.

Somanna smacks the person who was describing her struggles with not obtaining government aid as she prepares to speak.

Advertisement

At a gathering in Hangala village, in the Chamarajanagar district, BJP Minister for Karnataka Infrastructure Development V Somanna was seen on camera striking a woman. A woman confronted Somanna for handing land titles in public when she approached him with her complaint. In the popular footage, a woman can be seen squeezing past security officers protecting the minister as he stands on stage surrounded by other dignitaries. Somanna smacks the person who was describing her struggles with not obtaining government aid as she prepares to speak.

Also Read Missionary schools producing ‘beef eaters’ says BJP minister Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and India’s Federal Minister of Animal Husbandry,...

The woman immediately falls to the ground after getting slapped. According to reports, Somanna then expressed regret for his behaviour. According to media sources, 175 individuals qualified for title documents under section 94C of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act for land regularisation in the rural zone.

She denied receiving the plot under the scheme run by the revenue department when local media representatives reached her at the scene of the tragedy. According to the existing residents, their Minister Somanna was due to arrive by 3.30 PM but arrived more than two hours after that time.

See it here:

Advertisement Karnataka Infrastrucure Development Minister V #Sommana from BJP slaps a woman publicly who comes to complain a problem.

pic.twitter.com/5gKe6Ud35t — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) October 23, 2022

Political figures have really been caught on camera verbally insulting locals in the public before. JC Madhuswamy, the law minister, received backlash from online users this year for publicly humiliating a farming woman.

Also Read The BJP’s candidate for president of India is Droupadi Murmu. Droupadi Murmu, 64, is a tribal leader from the state of Odisha....

A BJP MLA from Karnataka named Limbavali recently found himself in hot water when a video of him threatening and assaulting a woman protesting a demolition went viral.

Advertisement

M. Srinivas, the head of the Janata Dal (Secular), was seen on camera slapping the college principal in the region. He reportedly lost his cool while visiting the institution because of the principal’s inadequate response to the college’s experimental work in the lab.