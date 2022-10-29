Bloodthirsty lion kills 3-year-old, leaving just his head and legs

A young boy was sadly mauled to death by a hungry lion, leaving just his head and legs behind.

Nitin Rakeshbhai Mehda, three, became a feast for a huge cat in front of his family at a farm in Ghanshyam Nagar, Savarkundla, India.

After being stolen by a lion in front of loved ones in Satishbhai Laljibhai Suhagiya, emergency personnel were sent to locate the youngster.

The local forest service initiated an investigation to recover Nitin from wherever the killer beast threw him, but sadly, not all of his remains were discovered.

Nitin’s torso and arms have yet to be discovered, raising suspicions that the lion feasted on his vulnerable body.

Attempts to capture the beast responsible are now underway, with forest workers installing traps that had failed to yield results as of Friday evening.

According to officials, an Amazon delivery driver was found dead in Missouri, US, after being mauled by animals on Monday night.

Deputies saw two rowdy dogs around the victim’s body and were forced to shoot one of the dogs after it broke into the house through a dog door.

In Ukraine, a shocking new video has emerged showing pigs chewing on the decomposing corpse of a Russian soldier.

According to a video released on Telegram, the gruesome carcass of one of Vladimir Putin’s troops is being consumed by a swarm of hungry animals.

Five pigs can be heard delightedly grunting as they surround the carcass, which is shown thrown on the scorched ground with what looks to be a broken tractor in the backdrop.