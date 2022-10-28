Bride dedicates a film to the groom’s mother. See his reaction

Many people were moved by a bride’s gesture to honour her groom’s late mother during their wedding. A short clip shared on Instagram shows her creating a special video montage and playing it throughout the wedding. The video has made many people cry, and it may do the same for you.

The video was first shared on seajayfilms’ official Instagram page in July. They also included a thorough caption with the video. They described how the bride prepared for the important occasion when she would surprise her husband.

“Not a dry eye in the room. TJ’s mother passed away from breast cancer after a long battle with it when he was in high school. He and his bride, Erin, wanted his mom to be a part of their day somehow, and they decided that a video montage was the best way to honour her. TJ’s dad always recorded special moments of their family, so during the holidays it’s a family tradition to watch old VHS tapes where they get to reminisce, laugh, and see their mom. TJ didn’t know which tapes were going to be a part of the montage, so it was such an emotional moment as he and Erin sat and watched footage of TJ and his mom in place of the traditional mother-son dance. We are so honored to have had the opportunity to capture such a significant memory for this amazing couple,” they explained.

After being re-shared by an Instagram page, the video has gained traction. “Both a happy and a sad day,” they wrote beside the video.

Take a look at this inspiring video: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Worth Feed (@worthfeed) The video was posted 14 hours ago. The video has received over 1.6 lakh views and counting since it was posted. The post has also received nearly 12,000 likes. People left a variety of remarks in response to the video. "It's enough to make a grown man cry and that's okay," one Instagram user wrote. "And now I'm crying in my office" another said. "That's something a wife would do, soooo beautiful! He picked the right one!," praised a third. "What a lovely heart she has," wrote a fourth.