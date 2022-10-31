British medium who “made contact with dead aliens” scary mystery

During conversations with a paranormal investigator, a psychic medium purportedly “project” the faces of the dead.

Among the faces were those of aliens “belonging to other worlds.”

A new book by author and investigator Ron Halliday chronicles the duo’s interactions and the bizarre events that occurred.

Halliday has spent his life to the unknown, investigating UFOs and otherworldly phenomena – but was left with wide eyes after spending time with Edinburgh man Ray Todd in the years just before the turn of the century.

He has now spilt the beans on what happened in his new release Alien Spirits? after holding onto the events for 20 years.

In the 1990s, he was in Falkirk following up on leads after odd lights were seen in the sky.

They were sighted over Bonnybridge, a popular area for UFO sightings in Scotland.

During the trip, Halliday alleges Tod called him and asked, “do you want to see an alien?”

He agreed right away.

Halliday claims that the medium’s visage was altered several times in the living room of Tod’s West Montgomery Place home.

According to the Scottish Daily Express, he claims to have seen former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, actor Peter Sellers, and even his own grandfather.

He also claimed to have seen odd extraterrestrial features, including one that was human-like “a cross between a dog and a lion except it had no hair. It was very grey and puffy looking, but there was clearly an intelligence behind it”.

“It was beautifully clear and the smooth black hair looked so real you felt you could have reached out and touched it. he said of one.

“At the same time I sensed open space and freedom.”

“The ape was very friendly looking almost as if he was pleased to see you and curious about what we were doing.”

