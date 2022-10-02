Advertisement
Buffalo begins to dance like woman

Buffalo begins to dance like woman

  • Woman is seen feeding a buffalo in her backyard while dancing in front of it.
  • Buffalo begins to imitate the woman’s Punjabi dance.
  • Internet users couldn’t believe the woman had made the buffalo dance.
Many people are becoming overnight social media stars as a result of the success of their dancing videos. You may have even seen certain pets dance, but it is unusual to witness farm animals dance, such as buffaloes.

A woman is seen feeding a buffalo (also known as a bhains) in her backyard while dancing in front of it in a video that has gone viral. Unexpectedly, the buffalo begins to imitate the woman and attempts to dance by jumping. As it grooves, the blanket covering the buffalo collapses. The children playing in the garden began laughing as soon as they noticed the buffalo imitating the woman’s Punjabi dance.

Check out the video below:

 

The video has received over 30k views since it was posted on Instagram. Internet users found it amusing and couldn’t believe the woman had made the buffalo dance. One user wrote, “Ourrat kuch bhi Kara sakti hai Babu bhaiya.”

