Cat Mistreats Wild Deer, Gets Pampered But Kicked Out

A video of an adorable black cat tormenting a wild deer has gone viral, and it’s too cute to pass up. The video then shows the small cat taunting a wild deer by scratching one of its hind legs. However, the deer’s reaction is incredible. After that, it begins to adore the adorable kitten.

The post was published on Thursday by a user named starfoxzeronie on the social networking platform Reddit, with the caption “Cat Has no Fear While Messing with Deer. Deer was about to make Kitty test all those 9 lives in one vid.”

The 34-second video also shows the deer looking at the cat for a long time before licking it. The cat returns to the ground, but the deer continues to groom it. A quick instant occurs as the deer rolls the cat with its leg, causing the cat to flee.

The video has gained 7,800 upvotes and hundreds of comments in the post’s comment section since it was shared. Reddit people commented on how lucky the cat was to be saved by the deer.

One user wrote, “If a deer ever got the chance, he’d eat you and everyone you ever cared about.”

“That deer was an inch away from splitting that cat down the middle with that first kick. He probably would have eaten it then,” told the second one.

Another user commented, “That kick at the start made me flinch so hard. Lucky kitty.”

Cat videos and their charming antics have gone viral on the internet. A video recently went viral showing a foster cat wrestling for a soft toy. The video went on to describe how the cat became rather attached to a specific toy pig prepared for the infant.

The video was uploaded to Instagram by a user named Pearl’s Ragdolls, who captioned it, “The sibling rivalry for the stuffed animal pig will be ending soon.”

