Crocodile battles Python, then sneak-attacks

Pythons frequent waterholes like creeks, lagoons, rivers, and artificial dams because they dwell in and near the water. A formidable predator, water pythons can feed on young saltwater and freshwater crocodiles. Anacondas, meanwhile, are typically found in water, such as swamps and streams. The typical prey that smaller anacondas pursue includes smaller mammals, birds, fish, etc. Adult anacondas can, however, eat much larger animals. While crocodiles, which are powerful aquatic predators, typically prevail over snakes in combat.

This saltwater crocodile stumbled upon what appears to be a medium-sized, black-colored python, which, unlike anacondas, is readily subdued by giant crocodiles. In the video, a crocodile emerges from the water, approaches the bank of a river, and engages in combat with a big snake.

The crocodile charges in and immediately seizes the python in its teeth as the two reptiles wait for each other to attack. After ruthlessly killing the python, the crocodile drags its victim into the water. With over 44k views, the YouTube video has become popular.

