Dad killed during Family Weekend at Marist

A 53-year-old CPA from Long Island was killed by a stray bullet while visiting his child during Family Weekend at upstate Marist College.

On Sunday morning, Paul Kutz first recognized by sources was shot and died while waiting in the lobby of a nearby Courtyard by Marriott.

A struggle between two homeless guys inside the hotel resulted in shots being fired that struck the father of three in the chest and torso.

Two male suspects who were guests at the hotel were detained there. Both have a history of criminal activity.

According to sources, Roy Johnson Jr., 35, who is suspected of pulling the trigger, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the local news channel, Johnson opened fire on Kutz in what a senior law enforcement official described as “a random act” after getting into a fight with hotel staff members and other individuals in the lobby.

The channel claimed that he fired more than twenty shots using a handgun that was modified with a Glock switch to make it fully automatic.

According to source, Devin Taylor, 26, was also detained on suspicion of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for carrying a loaded gun without a serial number.

When authorities investigated the hotel room the two guys shared, they found tools that could be used to construct explosives as well as instructions for making bombs.

Investigations are being conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. At this point, according to authorities, there is no threat to the public.

The senior official informed media that the suspects had been using a PCP-like substance in their room prior to the shooting.

On Monday, Marist College announced that the student’s parent had passed away.

A Marist official said in a statement received by The Post that “authorities made us aware yesterday morning of the unfortunate, fatal shooting of a parent of a Marist student at a local hostel several miles from campus.”

