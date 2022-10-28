Dog runs street with head in mouth as bones left by cash spot

Advertisement
A horrible video of a dog rushing down a street in Mexico with a decapitated human head in its teeth has surfaced after human remains were discovered near a cash machine.

Residents in Monte Escobedo, Zacatecas, were terrified when they observed the animal escaping a gory crime scene with the decapitated head after it was left there late Wednesday night (October 26).

Police were unable to construct a crime scene cordon and investigate the killing before the stray dog fled.

In a video shared on social media, the dog can be seen walking down a dark street while clutching the head by the neck in its teeth.

The animal is thought to have been looking for a safe area to eat before cops had to wrestle the head away.

According to officials, the skull was left at the ATM with a cardboard banner warning that ‘the next head is yours.’

The note was supposedly signed by El Mencho’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the world’s most dreaded cartels.

Mencho is a wanted man in Mexico, and the US Drug Enforcement Administration is offering a $10 million (£7.2 million) reward for information leading to his capture.

He is alleged to have increased his attacks in vengeance for his son, Rubén Oseguera González, being extradited to the United States.

González has been wanted by the US since 2017 after a recent study on the CJNG discovered the cartel operating in at least 35 US states, including Puerto Rico’s territory.

