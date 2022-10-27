Elon Musk visits Twitter HQ holding a sink in hand

Elon Musk has until Friday to finalize his takeover of Twitter.

“You’re entering Twitter HQ, so take that in!” Mr. Musk penned.

Although it is unclear if this was Mr. Musk’s message given that he also changed his Twitter bio to read “chief twit,” the term “kitchen sinking” refers to a corporation taking dramatic action.

The social networking platform requires big adjustments, according to Mr. Musk. According to at least one story, he intends to make significant employment losses.

Although the Tesla CEO put the Twitter corporate offices in San Francisco as his location on social media, it was unclear whether he met with Twitter executives on Wednesday.

Elon Musk stated that he wanted to remove spam accounts from the site and keep it as a place for free speech when he originally announced his plans to purchase Twitter.

But just a few weeks later, Mr. Musk, the richest man in the world and a frequent Twitter user known for his impetuous manner, baulked at the purchase, expressing worries that the number of phony accounts on the network was more than Twitter stated.

The claims were refuted by Twitter officials, who said that Mr. Musk wanted out because he was concerned about the cost.

It ultimately launched a lawsuit to enforce the agreement, and Mr. Musk revived his acquisition plans for the business with the condition that the litigation be suspended.

Investors expressed doubt that the buyout would proceed, especially since Mr. Musk was perceived as giving an exorbitant price for a company that was having trouble gaining customers and expanding.

However, the agreement must be finalized by October 28 in order to avoid a contract trial.

Mr. Musk expressed his excitement on the Twitter scenario during a recent Tesla earnings call.

Despite the fact that he and the other investors are undoubtedly overpaying for Twitter at the moment, he continued, “I think it’s an asset that has just sort of languished for a long time but has amazing potential.”

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Deal done and undoubtedly finalized

Given the background of this transaction, it is understandable why people are wary about making an early announcement.

We’re talking about the volatile and capricious Elon Musk here.

Nevertheless, what we have witnessed here in San Francisco today would indicate that he will control Twitter in the near future.

If the transaction wasn’t already sealed, it is difficult to imagine that he would be meeting with the personnel.

He grinned and chuckled as he walked inside Twitter, but he still has a lot of work to do to get the employees on his good side.

The news that he would drastically cut the number of employees did not sit well with the workforce.

Many staff have also grown impatient with suggestions that the network reinstate Donald Trump and other banned accounts.

He is reportedly scheduled to address Twitter employees on Friday to discuss what is in store.

Then, perhaps, we’ll finally learn more about “X,” the app that Mr. Musk wants Twitter to become.

