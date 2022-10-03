Ex-intelligence agent allegedly arranged migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard

Former US Army combat helped arrange migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

Perla Huerta, a former US Army combat medic and counterintelligence operative, helped arrange migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard, according to sources.

DeSantis dispatched the asylum-seekers to the posh community to demonstrate solidarity with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s initiative to bus migrants to DC, NYC, and Chicago to pressure Democrats into stricter border rules.

Luis said he and his family were approached outside a San Antonio shelter by Perla, who offered them a flight to Massachusetts, 90 days of support, help with job permits, and English classes.

Perla Huerta served in Afghanistan and Iraq and was released from the US Army last month, according to her military documents.

The San Antonio Sheriff’s Office confirmed her name to the publication.

Several Martha’s Vineyard migrants photographed Huerta in San Antonio, a lawyer for the migrants told the media.

Huerta’s buddy also told media that she is the woman in the picture that a migrant sent to them.

The sources claimed they were unable to contact Huerta.

According to a guy who claimed to work with Huerta, he first encountered her on September 10 outside the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio, where she requested his assistance in gathering more migrants.

He claimed that she never brought up doing work for the Sunshine State.

The man said, “If I had known, I would not have gotten involved,” adding that all he had been informed was that Huerta “wanted to help people travel up north.”

According to sources, the woman gave the migrants free meals at McDonald’s and lodging at a La Quinta Inn before their journey to Massachusetts.

According to media, the asylum applicants received a folder with a map of the United States and one shaped like Martha’s Vineyard, as well as a pamphlet in English and Spanish headlined “Refugee Migrant Benefits.”

The Times’ evaluation of the booklet stated that “income-eligible” refugees in Massachusetts could get “up to eight months of monetary assistance.”

The woman approached Carlos Guanaguanay, 25, in San Antonio, and he said to the newspaper, “We were fooled in Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Mexico, and then in the United States.

The migrants that were chosen in San Antonio arrived in Crestview, Florida, Crestview, South Carolina, and Martha’s Vineyard on September 14, according to the outlet.

According to sources, Vertol Systems, an aeroplane charter business, was paid $615,000 on September 8 and $950,000 less than two weeks later for the trips to Martha’s Vineyard.

According to the publication, state officials have just recognized the initial flights and have not discussed the intentions for additional flights.

