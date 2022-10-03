Fan dies after Jets-Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium

A football fan died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium.

The incident occurred during the Steelers-Jets game on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

On Sunday night in Pittsburgh, an escalator accident claimed the life of a football fan.

After the Steelers-Jets game finished at 4:45 p.m., the unnamed guy fell from the escalator, according to sources.

A source reported that paramedics treated him on the spot before rushing him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The hospital was unable to save the fan, and he passed away from his wounds.

Burt Lauten, a spokesperson for the Steelers, stated in a statement that “we are aware of an unfortunate situation that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” according to sources.

“We are collaborating with the local authorities and supporting their inquiry into the situation. The visitor’s family is in our prayers and thoughts.

The incident is being looked into by the authorities.

Less than three months have passed since a fan died on July 14 after falling from an escalator rail inside Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles. The man’s death appeared to be an accident, according to police at the time.

