Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Fan dies after Jets-Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium
Fan dies after Jets-Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium

Fan dies after Jets-Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium

Articles
Advertisement
Fan dies after Jets-Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium

Fan dies after Jets-Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium

Advertisement
  • A football fan died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium.
  • The incident occurred during the Steelers-Jets game on Sunday afternoon.
  • Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Advertisement

On Sunday night in Pittsburgh, an escalator accident claimed the life of a football fan.

After the Steelers-Jets game finished at 4:45 p.m., the unnamed guy fell from the escalator, according to sources.

A source reported that paramedics treated him on the spot before rushing him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The hospital was unable to save the fan, and he passed away from his wounds.

Burt Lauten, a spokesperson for the Steelers, stated in a statement that “we are aware of an unfortunate situation that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” according to sources.

“We are collaborating with the local authorities and supporting their inquiry into the situation. The visitor’s family is in our prayers and thoughts.

Advertisement

The incident is being looked into by the authorities.

Less than three months have passed since a fan died on July 14 after falling from an escalator rail inside Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles. The man’s death appeared to be an accident, according to police at the time.

Also Read

Watch viral: Deer enjoying fresh water & lush foliage in Switzerland 
Watch viral: Deer enjoying fresh water & lush foliage in Switzerland 

A video of deer enjoying clear water and lush greenery in Switzerland...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bengaluru guy pay 20 crore for Caucasian shepherd
Bengaluru guy pay 20 crore for Caucasian shepherd
The Most Expensive Fish: Atlantic Bluefin Tuna
The Most Expensive Fish: Atlantic Bluefin Tuna
Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes, if you can see giraffe
Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes, if you can see giraffe
Dwayne Johnson once revealed how he rescued a man in teenage
Dwayne Johnson once revealed how he rescued a man in teenage
Go first goes viral as they took off without 50 passenger
Go first goes viral as they took off without 50 passenger
Flight from Moscow to Goa makes emergency landing amid threat
Flight from Moscow to Goa makes emergency landing amid threat
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story