Fight for Rasgulla at Agra wedding leaves 5  injured, 22-Year Dead

A young man was stabbed to death at a wedding reception in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, amid a quarrel over ‘Rasgulla.’ A severe fight broke out, resulting in the death of the wedding guest. The police arrived later, and the body was transported for a post-mortem examination. According to a Times Now article, the police are currently examining the matter.

On Wednesday, the incident occurred at Etmadpur. A heated altercation erupted at Vinayak Bhawan during a wedding reception, and guests began throwing plates at each other.

Sarvesh Kumar, the Etmadpur SHO, stated, “Isman Ahmed’s two daughters were getting married to Wakar Ahmed’s sons. An argument erupted between the families over ‘rasgullas’ not being served. Things turned ugly when youngsters from both sides started throwing plates and chairs at each other,” reported the sources.

The disagreement quickly evolved into a fistfight. People from both sides of the wedding began hitting each other with spoons and knives as they watched the fight unfold. One man was stabbed to death during this incident. The cops were called right away. When they arrived on the scene, they attempted to calm down all parties involved. The forensic team was also contacted and was entrusted with collecting the samples and other evidence right away.

Ravi Kumar Gupta, the Circle Officer for Etmadpur, stated, “The argument over the shortage of the sweet escalated into a serious fight and one man attacked the attendees with a knife. Sunny (22), who suffered serious injuries in the attack, was first sent to the Community Health Centre and then referred to Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra, where he died during treatment. His body was sent for post-mortem,” according to PTI.

Advertisement

According to the police, five persons were hurt in the incident and were taken to the Community Health Centre in Etmadpur. Sunny was among them. A complaint has also been filed by the victim’s family. So far, no arrests have been made.

Also Read Viral Video: Bride and Groom Fly Bike in Air for Pre-Wedding Shoot Viral Video: Indian weddings are lavish and big ceremonies, with days of...