Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Fireworks in Delhi Metro? DMRC Answers With “Daler Mehndi”
Fireworks in Delhi Metro? DMRC Answers With “Daler Mehndi”

Fireworks in Delhi Metro? DMRC Answers With “Daler Mehndi”

Articles
Advertisement
Fireworks in Delhi Metro? DMRC Answers With “Daler Mehndi”

Diwali is about enjoying our favourite foods with family and friends. Thousands ride Delhi Metro during Diwali in Delhi-NCR.

Advertisement
  • Thousands ride Delhi Metro during Diwali in Delhi-NCR.
  • DMRC has planned extensive travel for the festivities.
  • Delhi Metro prohibits firecrackers.
Advertisement

Diwali is about enjoying our favourite foods with family and friends. We travel far to celebrate with family. Thousands ride Delhi Metro during Diwali in Delhi-NCR. DMRC has planned extensive travel for the festivities.

DMRC tweeted a Diwali-related video. “Passengers: Are we allowed to carry fire crackers inside the Delhi Metro,” read the video. Daler Mehndi’s “Na Na Na Na Re” responded. Received? Delhi Metro prohibits firecrackers.

WATCH

Advertisement

Thousands of Delhi-NCR commuters use Delhi Metro daily. The DMCR also set Diwali traffic timings. Diwali celebrations include crackers and coloured lights. Firecrackers are banned in Delhi and other polluted cities.

The Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of all crackers, including green ones, and fined and imprisoned violators this Diwali. However, Gurugram allows green firecrackers. Green crackers may be allowed in Noida.

Also Read

Baby sees fireworks for the first time her reaction is priceless
Baby sees fireworks for the first time her reaction is priceless

An 11-month-old baby is shown for the first time seeing fireworks in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain teaser: Can you spot a fish hidden in plain sight?
Brain teaser: Can you spot a fish hidden in plain sight?
Switzerland woman makes largest wearable cake dress: GWR
Switzerland woman makes largest wearable cake dress: GWR
Kylie Jenner shares lovely post as Stormi Webster turns 5
Kylie Jenner shares lovely post as Stormi Webster turns 5
Ananya Panday bids farewell to January with lovely photo dump
Ananya Panday bids farewell to January with lovely photo dump
Fun Brain Teaser: Can you solve this flower-based puzzle
Fun Brain Teaser: Can you solve this flower-based puzzle
Personality test: Determine your dominant personality traits
Personality test: Determine your dominant personality traits
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story