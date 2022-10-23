Fireworks in Delhi Metro? DMRC Answers With “Daler Mehndi”

Diwali is about enjoying our favourite foods with family and friends. Thousands ride Delhi Metro during Diwali in Delhi-NCR.

Thousands ride Delhi Metro during Diwali in Delhi-NCR.

DMRC has planned extensive travel for the festivities.

Delhi Metro prohibits firecrackers.

Advertisement

Diwali is about enjoying our favourite foods with family and friends. We travel far to celebrate with family. Thousands ride Delhi Metro during Diwali in Delhi-NCR. DMRC has planned extensive travel for the festivities.

DMRC tweeted a Diwali-related video. “Passengers: Are we allowed to carry fire crackers inside the Delhi Metro,” read the video. Daler Mehndi’s “Na Na Na Na Re” responded. Received? Delhi Metro prohibits firecrackers.

WATCH

pic.twitter.com/zISbHN8BBY — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 22, 2022

Advertisement

Thousands of Delhi-NCR commuters use Delhi Metro daily. The DMCR also set Diwali traffic timings. Diwali celebrations include crackers and coloured lights. Firecrackers are banned in Delhi and other polluted cities.

The Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of all crackers, including green ones, and fined and imprisoned violators this Diwali. However, Gurugram allows green firecrackers. Green crackers may be allowed in Noida.

Also Read Baby sees fireworks for the first time her reaction is priceless An 11-month-old baby is shown for the first time seeing fireworks in...