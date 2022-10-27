Advertisement
date 2022-10-27
Flight attendant wants to stop 230-person plane crash 26 years ago

Articles
A flight attendant devised a novel method to prevent one of the deadliest airline catastrophes from ever occurring – and it involves time travel.

TWA Flight 800 was destroyed 12 minutes after takeoff when a fuel tank exploded.

All 230 persons on board died shortly after taking off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

On July 17, 1996, it was in route to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport.

And, despite the fact that it occurred more than 26 years ago, a member of one of the largest Time Travel groups on Facebook has devised a method to halt it.

Emily Annunziata, posing as a flight attendant, detailed her strategy in exceptional detail, beginning by going back in time and ensuring that she was genuinely on-site at JFK Airport all day on the day of the deadliest plane crashes in history.

She wrote, in 2021, “The reasons I choose the day of the crash and NOT 1969 (or 1970?) when the aircraft was first built are first of all, I would have no idea where to go or how to get to the Boeing corporate headquarters in 1969/’70 – there was no Internet, so I wouldn’t have a clue about directions to get there.”

