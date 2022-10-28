Fool caught pants down on CCTV after trying to kick police car

Police are seeking a man whose trousers went down after he fell off his bike on CCTV after riding it right into the wing mirror of a parked cop car.

On Monday, October 24, the man, nicknamed a “fool” on Twitter, was observed riding down Churchill Drive on a moped as his friend rode a quad bike.

But when he decided to kick the wing mirror off the police car sitting at the curb, he botched his manoeuvre and fell from his bike.

His friend, who had foolishly been riding on the footpath instead of the road, moved over to the road to check on him.

The lad appeared to be fine, although he limped a little and had to pull his pants up after his underwear was exposed to the public during the accident.

He was able to get back on the bike and ride away, but the seat had come off, so his friend hurried to pick it up before making a quick getaway.

Twitter users found the clip humorous as they responded to a post by calling him a “fool.”

“Do you know this fool? Police would like you to get in touch.,” the tweet stated.

“What a pair of tools!” one user exclaimed.”

“Police Car 1, Idiots 0. Final score,” another commented.

“Like watching Laurel and Hardy,” said a third.

Police have since launched an appeal to find the pair and find out where they’re keeping the bikes.

“I have managed to obtain footage of our ‘friends’ playing on their toys on Churchill Drive on Monday,” stated Inspector Luke Hughes of North Wales Police.

“The incident where one tried to kick the wing mirror off a parked police vehicle, which didn’t go as planned, as per the below footage.”

