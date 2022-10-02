Gold worth Rs 70 Lakh found in airport mop | Watch

Customs officers at Chennai International Airport find 1.811 kg of gold.

Housekeeping staff allegedly tried to smuggle the gold through the metal rod of the mop.

Some of the gold was later discovered hidden in the shoes of the cleaning crew.

Advertisement

Smugglers of drugs and gold have increased their ingenuity in recent years. We occasionally hear tales of how smugglers use unusual yet weird methods to move drugs and riches from one location to another. On September 29, in a related occurrence, customs officers at Chennai International Airport discovered gold paste concealed in a cleaning mop, valued at roughly Rs 70 lakh. The handle of the cleaning mop being carried by a housekeeping staff member contained the 1.811 kg of gold paste.

According to officials, the cleaning crew allegedly tried to smuggle the gold through the mop. They discovered various things inside the metal rod of the mop when they ran it through the scanner. Approximately 10 pieces of little sticks of gold paste, wrapped in black tape, were discovered after the mop pipe was physically checked.

Check out the video below:

Always alert & vigil to protect & secure!#CISF nabbed a housekeeping staff along with 1.811 kg gold paste (worth approximately Rs 70 lakh) concealed in “Cleaning Mop” @ Chennai Airport. The staff was handed over to Customs.@HMOIndia @MoCA_GoI @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/9WOuIf8Zds — CISF (@CISFHQrs) September 30, 2022

Advertisement

At Chennai Airport, the CISF apprehended a housekeeping employee and 1.811 kg of gold paste (worth about Rs 70 lakh). Customs received the employees.

According to a report, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of customs was informed of the situation, and in the early hours of September 30 the housekeeping crew was turned over to AIU personnel. More research is currently being done.

The official press release stated that “the staff was trying to sneak the gold via the transit area and was arrested with the help of CISF officials.” It was stated that some of the gold was later discovered hidden in the staff members’ shoes.

Also Read