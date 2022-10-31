Hilarious Twitter memes show Desis breaking up with Kanye West

Kanye West, or Ye, has come under fire for uttering anti-Semitic slurs. Many prominent corporations severed connections with the artist soon after his words, suffering significant financial losses. While the incident harmed the rapper’s reputation and cast a shadow over his career, Twitter users saw it as an opportunity to be creative. Social media users, particularly desi users, made the rapper’s predicament humorous.

Many people tweeted images of Indian companies severing connections with the artist. One Twitter user posted a photo of the famous Andhra Pradesh food business Meghna Foods with the caption, “Meghana Foods has officially cut ties with rapper Kanye West.”

Other users also uploaded posts indicating the end of the collaboration between random eateries and Ye. One person shared a photo of a restaurant called Rashed Ali Cafeteria and joked that they, too, had severed connections with the famed rap singer.

The jokes arose on Twitter after German sportswear company Adidas chose to discontinue its association with the singer. “Adidas does not accept antisemitism or other forms of hate speech,” the firm stated in an official statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.” it went on to say.

Along with Adidas, designer brand Balenciaga spoke out against the rapper’s actions. They followed in Adidas’ footsteps. Following the sensitive remarks, Twitter and Facebook suspended the rapper’s accounts.

