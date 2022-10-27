Advertisement
Edition: English
Horror train crash at theme park puts several visitors to hospital

Articles
A train derailed in a bizarre accident at a theme park yesterday (October 26), resulting in multiple hospitalizations.

At around 6.10 p.m. (local time), three carriages on the popular steam-powered train at Silver Dollar City amusement park in Stone County, Missouri, tipped onto their side, hurling passengers to the ground.

After one of the passengers on the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train called 911, six passengers and one park staff were taken to neighbouring medical facilities.

According to the report, several of the non-injured customers were understandably shaken, and the park gave further support.

They were removed from the scene via a shuttle bus shortly after the collision.

Witness footage uploaded online showed the train on its side, off the rails, with its wheels in the air, as crew and rescue professionals assessed the damage.

Kathy Raines Adams, who claimed to be on the ride, wrote on Facebook about her relief at leaving safely.

She told, “We were in the 2nd car from the engine when it derailed. We were able to climb out about a 3 foot section between the train and hill.”

“I’m praising God that I was on the outside, we are all ok, and injuries seem to be minimal. Currently we are on a mountainside watching them rescue people.”

She also requested her followers to pray for one particular girl, who was on her “first visit to a theme park”  at the time of the event.

“I’m not sure we will return,” she continued.

Later that evening, the theme park issued the following statement, “Silver Dollar City confirms that earlier this evening, sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track.”

