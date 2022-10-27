Hunt saboteur injured by fast car while trying to interrupt hunting

The moment an animal rights activist was hit by a speeding vehicle during a fox hunting meet is captured in shocking images.

The tragic tragedy occurred while the Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs gang was attending the first meet of The Cottesmore Hunt.

On Tuesday, October 25, the hunt meeting was conducted in Leicestershire.

One of the campaigners was hit by a fast-moving automobile while watching the horses and hounds pass down Braunston Road.

The woman, who was facing away from the vehicle when she was hit, was knocked to the ground and taken to the hospital.

Leicestershire Police said that police were summoned to the location soon before midday and that an investigation has been commenced.

Officers recognised the driver of the car after initial enquiries by detectives, they added.

Detective Inspector Charles Edwards told, “Our investigation into this incident is in its early stages.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area and saw what happened – or who has footage of the incident or events leading up to and after it – to come forward.”

Despite the collision, Lee Moon, a representative for the Hunt Saboteurs Association (HSA), stated that the woman suffered just tissue damage.

He added, “This awful incident happened at the opening meet of the Cottesmore hunt.

”Hunt sabs were present to intervene and save any foxes if they chased by the hunt.

“Suddenly a car came at high speed and ploughed straight into one of the sabs.

“Amazingly the injured woman only has tissue damage as she could easily have been killed.

“The HSA demands that this attempted murder is investigated by Leicestershire Police and we assume that the BHSA will suspend the Cottesmore immediately.

“Even though sabs become desensitized to acts of violence this is a shocking escalation and it’s only a matter of time before someone is killed.”

