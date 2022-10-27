Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Indian Railways resume Neral-Matheran toy railway minister: Pics

Indian Railways resume Neral-Matheran toy railway minister: Pics

Articles
Advertisement
Indian Railways resume Neral-Matheran toy railway minister: Pics

Indian Railways resume Neral-Matheran toy railway minister: Pics

Advertisement

The Neral-Matheran Toy Train of Indian Railways has resumed operation in Maharashtra following an infrastructural upgrade in the sector.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw broke the news on Twitter, posting a photo of the miniature train along with some further information.

“Heritage Neral- Matheran toy train whistles again!” he wrote.

According to the tweet, the trains will have a Vistadome coach, Gabion protection, and stone pitching grouting beneath the track.

Advertisement

Concrete Canvas® (CC) can be used in gabion protection and erosion control to quickly repair any damage and give long-term protection to gabion walls.

The Ministry of Railways announced the resumption of service with a tiny video of the toy train on Twitter.

“Visual delight for passengers! Meandering through the stunning landscapes of Western Ghats, the Neral-Matheran Toy Train has resumed services with the addition of Vistadome Coach for the passengers to experience the grandeur of travelling,” Indian Railways tweeted.
Advertisement

Advertisement

After significant rainfall and damage at more than 20 points in the Neral-Matheran section, the toy train operation was suspended in 2019. As a result, Central Railway was forced to begin infrastructure repairs and improvements to the track and ride in the stretch.

Despite the fact that the track has a slope on one side and a deep valley on the other, Central Railway personnel were able to finish the task of carrying the necessary sleepers and materials.

As noted by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the teams worked overnight to strengthen the embankment by constructing a retaining wall, gabion protection, and grouting of stone pitches beneath the railroad.

According to the report, the upgrade work also included the installation of an anti-crash barrier along the track, the installation of side drains to divert rainfall, and the installation of more box bridges.

Also Read

Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe for $20m
Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe for $20m

Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, a Thai business entrepreneur and transgender rights campaigner, has...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story