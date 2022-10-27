Indian Railways resume Neral-Matheran toy railway minister: Pics

The Neral-Matheran Toy Train of Indian Railways has resumed operation in Maharashtra following an infrastructural upgrade in the sector.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw broke the news on Twitter, posting a photo of the miniature train along with some further information.

“Heritage Neral- Matheran toy train whistles again!” he wrote.

According to the tweet, the trains will have a Vistadome coach, Gabion protection, and stone pitching grouting beneath the track. Heritage Neral- Matheran toy train whistles again! 🚂 👉Vistadome coach

👉Gabion protection

👉Grouting of stone pitching beneath the track pic.twitter.com/e6sEmEamLE — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 26, 2022 The Ministry of Railways announced the resumption of service with a tiny video of the toy train on Twitter.

"Visual delight for passengers! Meandering through the stunning landscapes of Western Ghats, the Neral-Matheran Toy Train has resumed services with the addition of Vistadome Coach for the passengers to experience the grandeur of travelling," Indian Railways tweeted. Visual delight for passengers! Meandering through the stunning landscapes of Western Ghats, the Neral-Matheran Toy Train has resumed services with the addition of Vistadome Coach for the passengers to experience the grandeur of travelling. pic.twitter.com/aCqDht1FZF — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 26, 2022 After significant rainfall and damage at more than 20 points in the Neral-Matheran section, the toy train operation was suspended in 2019. As a result, Central Railway was forced to begin infrastructure repairs and improvements to the track and ride in the stretch. Despite the fact that the track has a slope on one side and a deep valley on the other, Central Railway personnel were able to finish the task of carrying the necessary sleepers and materials. As noted by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the teams worked overnight to strengthen the embankment by constructing a retaining wall, gabion protection, and grouting of stone pitches beneath the railroad. According to the report, the upgrade work also included the installation of an anti-crash barrier along the track, the installation of side drains to divert rainfall, and the installation of more box bridges.