Urban explorers took photos of the decaying interior of a Victorian hotel in Ayr, Scotland.

The Station Hotel opened in 1885 and shut down in 2011 after a disagreement between the owner and the local council.

A series of scary photos show the creepy interior of a Victorian station hotel. Urbex Outlaws, a group of urban explorers, took photos of the different rooms of the Station Hotel in Ayr, Scotland, as it fell apart.

The Daily Record says that the 50 photos put out by Urbex show everything from lobbies and lounges to bedrooms and bars.

The rooms are in different states of disrepair. In some, glasses are still on the table, and in others, electrical wires hang down from the ceiling and cover the ground.

Condoms were found under a single bed in one of the haunted rooms.

In another place, a dirty Henry Hoover looks like the lonely Disney character Wall-E, who picks up trash all by himself.

Because of a disagreement between the hotel’s Malaysian owner, Eng Huat Ung, and the local council, the hotel has been closed and covered in scaffolding for four years.

As Urbex said in their post, “The Station Hotel, opened in 1885 and closed in 2011. With over 300 rooms, 3 bars and a dance hall this once beautiful hotel now lies in disrepair slowly crumbling from the inside.”

People in the area are probably sad that the historic building is in such bad shape.

Some groups in the area think the building can be saved and could be used again.

People have been talking about the building and its decline in the comments section of the Urbex post on Facebook.

One user said, “Hope a decision can be made soon! It’s a disgraceful eyesore seeing this coming into Town, more so that the wrapping is coming off and other has green mould from the elements. ”

“I see it every day draped in its white sheet. So very sad. A Malaysian businessman let it rot. Another iconic building gone, “said someone else.

