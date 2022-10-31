Jeep gets beat by angry elephant; driver’s reversing skills save day

Getting too close to elephants in the wild is dangerous, even if you are in a vehicle with a guide. This will explain why.

An enraged male pachyderm chases a safari car in a woodland location, according to footage published on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. As the driver reverses the car, the enraged jumbo trumpets loudly and dashes inches behind the hood.

The tusker eventually rammed into the front before turning right. The incident seems to have rattled the visitor in the front seat.

Nanda commented on Twitter after sharing the video: “The tourist at the end. Friends, it’s not worth it. Leave the wild in their wilderness.”

Watch it here:

Advertisement

The tourist at the end😂😂

Friends it’s not worth it. Leave the wild in their wilderness. pic.twitter.com/9yxaVrojee — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 31, 2022 Advertisement According to sources, the footage was shot inside Karnataka’s Nagarhole National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Musth is a state of heightened aggression and unpredictable behaviour that occurs periodically in certain male animals, particularly elephants and camels, in combination with an increase in testosterone levels, similar to the rutting season of deer and some other mammals. According to several users, the tusker could have easily trampled the vehicle and attacked the visitor, but instead opted not to. “The elephant could have easily trampled the jeep if it didn’t. just wanted the tourists to know that they can’t invade beyond a limit.” one user said. Others praised the driver’s ability to reverse. “Hats off to our Karnataka Forest department driver!! I am sure this is our Nagarahole NP,” a second user said

Advertisement “Again the number of people going for Safari and the urge to get a close-up photo, by getting closer to Wildlife,” a third person commented. According to one user, such incidents can also occur when safari drivers get too close to wild elephants.

“I have seen the safari drivers deliberately go very close to the elephants to get a response. They are the ones who need to be educated,” a user commented