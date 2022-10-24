Kamikaze drones? Russia’s dive-bombing Kyiv!

Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, declared a partial mobilisation, following which the country launched a series of devastating airstrikes against Ukraine. These airstrikes appear to be Russia’s most violent attacks on Ukraine since February 2022.

The horrific airstrikes killed 25 people and injured hundreds more in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

As Ukraine mourns the deaths of several civilians, the Russia-Ukraine conflict heats up.

The Kamikaze drones- EXPLAINED

Russia took the unorthodox route of attacking Kyiv with Kamikaze drones.

These deadly drones, laden with explosives and weaponry, were flown into Ukrainian territory to dive-bomb a few specific areas.

These unique drones, often known as “suicide drones,” are designed to be destroyed during an attack, causing enormous damage.

These drones are not just hazardous, but they are also less expensive than cruise missiles. These drones have the ability to target targets from hundreds of kilometres distant.

Where did Russia obtain these drones?

According to certain reports, Russia has imported drones from Iran. There are up to 2,400 drones. All of these assertions, however, are denied by Iran.

Kyiv claims that Tehran is responsible for the “death of Ukrainians.” The Iranian government, on the other hand, rejects this assertion.

The Kamikaze drones are designed to first drop explosives on the target before exploding through contact.

According to Ukraine’s allegations, they destroyed roughly 37 Kamikaze drones during Russia’s airstrike. Moscow, on the other hand, has not issued an official statement in response to the Kamikaze strike.

Result:

The Kamikaze attack and frequent bombings in Ukraine have stoked fears of a nuclear attack.

Residents in Ukraine are ready for such adversity.

Ukrainians are reportedly constructing nuclear bunkers, while the US is developing a “game plan” against Russia.

