Kerala Lottery Result Today announced today! 27th October 2022

Kerala Lottery Result

Today’s Kerala Lottery 27.10.22 Live Result, Win KN 443 Winners List: The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. The participants can check their Win KN 443 winners list on this page.

Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 pm, and the official Win KN 443 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest Kerala lottery results on 27.10.22. People should keep an eye on this page for the Today Kerala Lottery Win KN 443 Result.

Kerala Lottery Result Today

Here you can find the Kerala lottery result today updated on, 27th October 2022.

1st Prize – ₹Rs.8,000,000/- [80 Lakhs]
PW 970679
Consolation Prize – ₹8,000/-
PN 970679  PO 970679
PP 970679  PR 970679
PS 970679  PT 970679
PU 970679  PV 970679
PX 970679  PY 970679  PZ 970679
2nd Prize – 1,000,000/- (10 Lakhs)
PZ 425936
3rd Prize – ₹100,000/- [1 Lakh] 
PN 280548
PO 593033
PP 799589
PR 887432
PS 621893
PT 264833
PU 791429
PV 269730
PW 253264
PX 149715
PY 478899
PZ 549529
4th Prize – ₹5,000/-
2204  2207  2283  2522  2600  2794  3046  3611  3889  4767  6118  7535  8188  8362  8739  9776  9839  9963
5th Prize – ₹1,000/-
0525  0876  1146  1569  2215  2418  2484  2497  2725  2813  3687  3731  3915  4059  4072  4182  4640  4746  5540  6122  7026  7366  7496  7599  7819  8039  8415  8485  8829  8847  9379  9929
6th Prize – ₹500/-
0017  0022  0042  0053  0183  0190  0349  0396  0566  0575  0638  0682  0984  1247  1300  1304  1448  1461  1519  1524  1821  2000  2232  2296  2427  2539  2880  3048  3058  3075  3118  3167  3360  3374  3420  3483  3638  3887  4241  4375  4489  4565  4643  4691  4885  4891  5668  5905  6016  6206  6285  6348  6398  6423  6610  6616  6719  6736  6929  6963  7208  7352  7460  7486  7557  7732  7971  8133  8475  8572  8728  8984  9181  9322  9767  9851  9863  9878  9882  9886
7th Prize – ₹100/-
0225  0238  0247  0329  0337  0340  0397  0473  0536  0548  0559  0623  0633  0871  1002  1053  1114  1189  1497  1626  1639  1856  1892  1995  2009  2083  2090  2285  2287  2364  2512  2601  2609  2878  2950  2967  3098  3106  3147  3158  3210  3220  3249  3308  3425  3516  3555  3618  3701  3707  3765  3845  3867  3932  3967  4165  4278  4322  4418  4609  4615  4617  4659  4790  4857  4871  4904  4913  4944  5034  5281  5509  5718  5883  5927  6078  6106  6126  6133  6137  6174  6271  6286  6373  6387  6400  6404  6520  6666  6697  6830  6919  6986  7018  7122  7240  7244  7291  7549  7622  7632  7916  7929  8024  8237  8280  8335  8448  8471  8548  8598  8623  8636  8850  9013  9070  9118  9283  9362  9386  9431  9458  9505  9713  9965

How to Check the Result?

You can find the result on keralalotteryresult.net

