Kerala Lottery Result Today announced today! 28th October 2022

Today’s Kerala Lottery 28.10.22 Live Result, Win NR300 Winners List: The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. The participants can check their Win NR300 winners list on this page.

Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 pm, and the official Win NR300 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest Kerala lottery results on 28.10.22. People should keep an eye on this page for the Today Kerala Lottery Win NR300 Result.

Kerala Lottery Result Today

Here you can find the Kerala lottery result today updated on, 28th October 2022.

1st Prize- Rs. 70,00,000/-

NA 500289 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: P A GANESH

Agency No.: D 2844

Consolation Prize- Rs. 8,000/ :

NB 500289 NC 500289 ND 500289 NE 500289 NF 500289 NG 500289 NH 500289 NJ 500289 NK 500289 NL 500289 NM 500289

2nd Prize- Rs. 10,00,000/-

NK 644912 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: MAHESH

Agency No.: M 2911

3rd Prize- Rs. 1,00,000/-

1) NA 885545 (PAYYANUR)

2) NB 439890 (IDUKKI)

3) NC 573807 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

4) ND 731283 (KOLLAM)

5) NE 434054 (PALAKKAD)

6) NF 569989 (KANNUR)

7) NG 782057 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

8) NH 536703 (WAYANADU)

9) NJ 365402 (WAYANADU)

10) NK 698861 (KATTAPPANA)

11) NL 557549 (CHITTUR)

12) NM 364398 (WAYANADU)

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize- Rs. 5,000/-

0538 0887 0999 2134 2719 2906 3024 3030 3163 4923 5082 5681 6207 6242 7418 8612 9329 9791

5th Prize- Rs. 1,000/-

0093 0314 0567 0705 0750 1062 1638 1851 3070 3162 3219 3486 4286 4920 5746 6000 6005 6037 6363 6364 6383 6401 7049 7114 7147 7363 7420 8135 8177 8573 8759 8932 8939 8966 8975 9193

6th Prize- Rs. 500/-

0047 0077 0079 0333 0391 0423 0469 0559 0602 0866 1046 1206 1355 1450 1860 2136 2228 2260 2301 2303 2469 2584 2624 2694 2861 3047 3060 3112 3205 3394 3719 3736 3955 3957 4014 4163 4344 4380 4421 4721 4904 5032 5100 5171 5483 5534 5537 5640 5896 5938 5959 6249 6273 6306 6309 6311 6471 6514 6578 6589 6627 6642 6861 7023 7074 7146 7305 7776 8003 8033 8063 8369 8556 8638 8769 9336 9668 9930 9973

7th Prize- Rs. 100/-

0376 0407 0500 0641 0748 0862 1001 1019 1066 1405 1425 1481 1549 1560 1650 1712 1788 1919 1993 2107 2235 2373 2459 2615 2632 2762 2802 2836 2854 2913 3056 3167 3625 3635 3684 3748 3784 3807 3893 3909 3963 3992 4026 4106 4173 4198 4229 4261 4404 4433 4479 4521 4647 4663 4679 4735 4737 4778 4869 4912 4988 5005 5021 5068 5083 5304 5484 5533 5583 5727 5842 5877 5916 5924 6085 6102 6240 6307 6321 6333 6521 6817 6833 6841 6949 7019 7039 7077 7199 7258 7268 7396 7445 7463 7490 7493 7514 7694 7729 7878 7937 8009 8030 8198 8256 8372 8399 8598 8799 8955 9047 9085 9247 9512 9517 9535 9805 9826 9892 9960 9970 9972

How to Check the Result?

You can find the result on keralalotteryresult.net