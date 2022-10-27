Kolkata’s Chhangani Kachori goes viral

- Kolkata, the “City of Joy,” is India’s cultural hub.
Kolkata, the “City of Joy,” is India’s cultural hub. Foodies and sweet tooths love it. Kolkata has mouthwatering food, from phuchkas to jhalmuri.
Chhangani Kachori is a viral dish. A Reddit video shows a man serving kachori in an unusual way. He adds bhujiya to potato curry on a leaf platter. He serves four kachoris at the conclusion.
The post says this dish costs. It adds Kolkata’s Lebutala Sarani, Burrabazar address.
The seven-hour-old video has 94% upvotes.
Indian internet users are increasingly sharing cooking videos and recipes online.
Puchkas, tiny, deep-fried semolina balls stuffed with mashed and boiled potatoes, masalas, chilies, and chickpeas, are a Kolkata favourite. Chilly, jeera, pudina, and tamarind water accompany them.
