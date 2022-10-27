Kolkata’s Chhangani Kachori goes viral

Kolkata, the “City of Joy,” is India’s cultural hub. Foodies and sweet tooths love it. Kolkata has mouthwatering food.

Chhangani Kachori is a viral dish.

Kolkata, the “City of Joy,” is India’s cultural hub. Foodies and sweet tooths love it. Kolkata has mouthwatering food, from phuchkas to jhalmuri.

Chhangani Kachori is a viral dish. A Reddit video shows a man serving kachori in an unusual way. He adds bhujiya to potato curry on a leaf platter. He serves four kachoris at the conclusion.

The post says this dish costs. It adds Kolkata’s Lebutala Sarani, Burrabazar address.

The seven-hour-old video has 94% upvotes.

Indian internet users are increasingly sharing cooking videos and recipes online.

Puchkas, tiny, deep-fried semolina balls stuffed with mashed and boiled potatoes, masalas, chilies, and chickpeas, are a Kolkata favourite. Chilly, jeera, pudina, and tamarind water accompany them.

