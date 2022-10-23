Laughter follows a child’s “jab main chota tha na” statement

The video is guaranteed to put a grin on your face. In the video, a little child talks about how his spelling has gotten better.

A little child talks about how his spelling has gotten better.

The title of the video translated to “I am an adult now.”

The video clip has gained popularity since it was posted.

Are you trying to find a video to brighten your Sunday? Are you trying to find a film that is both humorous and cute? Are you looking for a film that could quickly improve your mood? If you said “yes,” “yes,” and “yes,” then check out this video, which is guaranteed to put a grin on your face. In the video, a little child talks about how his spelling has gotten better.

The title of the video, which was shared on Instagram, translated to “I am an adult now.” A child carrying a pencil and a copy that is stored on a table in front of him is seen in the opening of the video. He immediately begins to talk about how he can spell more accurately. He utters “Jab main chota than na [When I was little]” while doing so. People have been laughing because of the boy’s delivery of the phrase. The footage was posted online.

The video clip has gained popularity since it was posted. More than 9.6 million people have seen the post as of right now, and the numbers are just rising. There have been a tonne of comments left on the post as well.

Take a look…

Aap bahut bade ho gae ho are ab to [Wow! You are truly an adult,” an Instagram user commented. Another said, “Cute baby.” A third person wrote, “Same as my nephew.”

A third person wrote, “Same as my nephew.” Another said, “Baccha, you are very cute.” Many people expressed their feelings by using heart-shaped or laughing-out-loud emoticons.

