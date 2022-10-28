Lil’ Masters Fame to Pardesiya Piya Sach Tune Dil Le Liya: Internet

If you are a lover of dance reality programmes and have been following Dance India Dance Lil’ masters, you will be familiar with Adhyashree Upadhyay, a tiny dancing angel. She finished second in the fifth season and earned the hearts of millions of Indians who watched the show. Adhyashree is recognised for her energetic dancing techniques and facial expressions, and the judges used to be awestruck by her. Rashmika Mandanna, an actress, reshared a video of her dance performance on her Instagram stories.

The concert may be finished, but the tiny one is still showing off her skills. Adhyashree has her own Instagram account, where she captivates her followers with her lovely dance moves. One that is now going viral is one of the cutest things you will see on the internet today. The child is seen dancing to the popular song Pardesiya Yeh Sach yeh Piyan from the film Mr Natwarlal. However, while the original song was filmed with Rekha, Adhyashree dances to the remix version with Rakhi Sawant.

She performs in a short corridor at her home, and the video’s best aspect is how she matches her facial expressions to the lyrics of the song. This lady is extremely knowledgeable about her craft. Fans have swamped the comments area with emojis of fire and crimson hearts. One commenter described her as “super cute.” Another person has taken the lyrics from the all-time hit song and written, “Oyyy cuties baby tune dil le liye.”

Look at the video:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aadhyashree Upadhyay (@aadhyayasree__did)

Aadhyashree, who is only five years old, comes from Assam. The video was put on her handle before she was named DID Lil Masters runner-up. However, it has gained 2,34,000 likes and is still being reshared by her followers.

Also Read Magic White Dress Turns Pink in Sun and Internet Wants to Buy It Because social media shows us so many strange outfits, fashion trends today...