Magic White Dress Turns Pink in Sun and Internet Wants to Buy It

Because social media shows us so many strange outfits, fashion trends today can change very quickly and be very strange. Recently, a video of an unusual fashion trend in which a dress changes colours went viral on the internet, perplexing consumers and making them question if this is the future of fashion.

A few days ago, an online user named Izzi shared a video on Instagram of her clothing that changes colour quickly when exposed to sunshine.

”Guys, remember my skirt that changes colour? This changes colour too,” she said in the video while showing off the white dress she was wearing. Before heading outside under the sunlight, she said, “Let’s go in the sun.” When the woman stepped into the sunlight, it was immediately visible that the colour of her white dress had changed to a stunning shade of pink. She could be heard stating in the video, “It’s pink now.. Not for long.. Science.”

Since it was shared, the video has gone viral. The reel has been viewed by over 25.1 million people, with over 2.2 million like it. Internet users were stunned by how rapidly the white dress turned colour in the sunlight and voiced their surprise in the comments section.

“Can anyone explain how this is possible?” one user commented “What a fun piece!” exclaimed another. No way, no how! This is the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen!” “Textiles using Photochromic dye!” said a third, while a fourth added, “Textiles using Photochromic dye!”

Izzi also published a bunch of pink photographs of the dress with the description “The dress that’s secretly pink.”

Such garments are made with temperature-sensitive chemicals known as thermochromic inks or dyes. Clothing colours can shift based on the lighting conditions, such as day or night, sunlight or shadow. After the heat/radiation is removed, the dyes revert to their normal colour.

